Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 3

ZURICH Dec 3 Swiss stocks were seen opening slightly lower on Wednesday, dragged down by Nestle, while European shares were expected to rise.

Bank Goldman Sachs cut its rating of the Swiss food group stock to "sell" from "neutral", traders said, prompting a 0.8 percent slide in the company's shares in pre-market trade, indications from Julius Baer showed.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1 percent at the open to 9,127 points, according to Julius Baer's premarket indications.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker said a regional court in Italy had upheld a decision by Italian antitrust authorities which found Novartis and Roche colluded in anti-competitive practices.

BARRY CALLEBAUT

Cocoa global supply will exceed demand in the current 2014/15 market year, the chief executive of Barry Callebaut , the world's biggest maker of industrial chocolate, said on Tuesday.

SWISSLOG

German industrial robots maker Kuka said it was aiming for a full takeover of Swiss logistics group Swisslog after well over 80 percent of shares in the company were tendered in a public offer.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kudelski Group said it signed a multi-year patent license agreement with VEVO, LLC, a music, video and entertainment platform provider that provides VEVO with a license to Kudelski's patent portfolio.

* u-blox said it acquired the automotive-grade Bluetooth and Wi-Fi module products and a team of key engineers from lesswire AG, a subsidiary of the PRETTL group.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss economy grew by 0.6 percent in the third quarter from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said.