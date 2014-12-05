Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 5

ZURICH Dec 5 Swiss stocks were expected to open
broadly unchanged on Friday, while European markets were seen
rebounding ahead of U.S. jobs data.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening unchanged,
according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
ZURICH INSURANCE
Zurich Insurance Group ZURN.VX said it was on track to reach
the key financial targets it has set itself for 2016, according
to slides in a presentation to investors.
For more, click on
UBS
UBS said on Thursday it will set up a separate group asset
and liability unit to help it manage risk in the bank's new
structure, which ensures it can be broken up more easily in case
of a renewed crisis.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* ams AG said it had entered into an agreement to
acquire 100 percent of the shares in acam-messelectronic.
* Basilea said its broad-spectrum antibiotic
Zevtera, or ceftobiprole, has been launched in Germany.
* Molecular Partners said the total offer size of
its IPO reached 106.2 million Swiss francs after the partial
exercise of IPO over-allotment option.
* Nobel Biocare : Danaher said it held 97 percent in
the dental implant maker.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank is due to post foreign currency
reserves for November at 0800 GMT.