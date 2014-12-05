Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 5

ZURICH Dec 5 Swiss stocks were expected to open broadly unchanged on Friday, while European markets were seen rebounding ahead of U.S. jobs data.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening unchanged, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

ZURICH INSURANCE

Zurich Insurance Group ZURN.VX said it was on track to reach the key financial targets it has set itself for 2016, according to slides in a presentation to investors.

For more, click on

UBS

UBS said on Thursday it will set up a separate group asset and liability unit to help it manage risk in the bank's new structure, which ensures it can be broken up more easily in case of a renewed crisis.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ams AG said it had entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in acam-messelectronic.

* Basilea said its broad-spectrum antibiotic Zevtera, or ceftobiprole, has been launched in Germany.

* Molecular Partners said the total offer size of its IPO reached 106.2 million Swiss francs after the partial exercise of IPO over-allotment option.

* Nobel Biocare : Danaher said it held 97 percent in the dental implant maker.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank is due to post foreign currency reserves for November at 0800 GMT.