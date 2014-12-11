Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 11

ZURICH Dec 11 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Thursday, following losses in the previous three sessions as worries continue over the pace of global growth.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.5 percent at 8,978 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

NESTLE

Nestle on Thursday will announce plans to open 10 skin care research centers worldwide, deepening its investment in a faster-growing market for healthcare products.

ZUERCHER KANTONALBANK

The bank said it has agreed a deal to buy asset manager Swisscanto from the other Swiss cantonal banks, including Glarner Kantonalbank and Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* UBS said 96.44 percent of shares had been tendered into a share exchange offer for its new holding company.

* Adecco said it holds 3.02 percent of its own share capital, in stock.

* Barry Callebaut said its shareholders approved all motions at an annual meeting, including a 15.50 Swiss franc per share dividend and the election of Chief Executive Juergen Steinemann to the board.

* Meyer Burger said it had appointed Bernhard Gerber as the new general manager of its technology and product centre in Thun.

* KUKA said the final acceptance rate in its takeover offer for Swisslog was 92.2 percent.

* OC Oerlikon said it had been awarded a 10-year long-term agreement by Snecma worth more than 90 million Swiss francs for the supply of LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion) engine components.

* Bank Coop said it would end its distribution cooperation with Nationale Suisse, due to Nationale Suisse's merger with Helvetia.

ECONOMY

SNB monetary policy assessment at 0830 GMT