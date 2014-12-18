Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 18

ZURICH Dec 18 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
ABB
The Swiss engineer said its board of directors had nominated
Peter Voser to succeed Hubertus von Gruenberg as its chairman,
who has decided not to stand for re-election at its annual
shareholder meeting next year.
SYNGENTA
Chinese government approval for imports of a controversial
type of Syngenta AG biotech corn increases the
likelihood the seed maker will pay settlements to more than 100
U.S. farmers and exporters suing for damages from grain
shipments rejected by Beijing, lawyers said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Partners Group said it has raised over $1 billion
in new commitments for the firm's junior debt investment
strategy.
* Dufry said it had signed an extension until
February, 2015 on the call/put option to buy 20 percent of the
equity of Dufry Lojas Francas in Brazil.
* Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings announced the
provisional interim results of its combined offer with its
largest shareholder for all the company's shares, as it seeks to
take the business private. It said the bidders now hold 84.69
percent of the voting rights, meeting the conditions of the
combined offer.
* Accu Holding said it had agreed to buy a majority
stake in Cieffe Holding SA for 14.84 million Swiss francs.
* Intersport PSC posted consolidated profit of 1.46
million Swiss francs in the business year 2013/14.
* Baloise Holding said Juerg Schiltknecht, acting
deputy CEO and CFO of Basler Versicherungen in Germany, will
become chief executive of Basler Versicherungen in Germany as of
May 1.
* Perrot Duval posted a net loss of 0.4 million
Swiss francs in the first half of the 2014/15 business year.
ECONOMY
The Swiss government expects the economy to strengthen over
the next two years, albeit at a slower pace than previously
forecast as it revised down its forecast for growth next year
citing an uncertain environment.
Swiss trade data for November due at 0700 GMT