Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 23

BRIEF-Bucher Industries Q1 net sales up 2 pct to CHF 616 mln
* Q1 net sales up 2 percent to 616 million Swiss francs ($620.16 million), order intake up 14 percent to 635 million francs
ZURICH Dec 23 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Tuesday, tracking a rally on Wall Street where both the Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2 percent at 9,051 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
NOVARTIS
The Swiss pharmaceutical group said the European Commission had approved an additional treatment for its eyecare unit Alcon's Travatan treatment for glaucoma, a chronic, sight-threatening eye disease
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Actelion said it had submitted a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, seeking approval for selexipag for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension.
* Oerlikon said it had agreed to sell its Advanced Technologies Segment to Evatec AG. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price, the company said.
* Kudelski said it had strengthened its collaboration with upc cablecom in Switzerland.
* EEII named Andres Heusser as its new chief executive. Heusser will assume the role on Jan. 1.
* Goldbach Group said it had agreed to sell its 67 percent stake in Wilmaa to its founder Thomas Gabathuler.
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said all items on the agenda were approved at its extraordinary shareholder meeting on Dec. 22.
* Cicor said it had signed a new credit agreement in the amount of 65 million Swiss francs.
* Emmi said it had agreed to acquire Bongrain's 34 percent stake in Emmi Fondue AG. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price, the company said.
ECONOMY
