Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 6

ZURICH Jan 6 Swiss stocks were expected to open
lower on Tuesday held back by political uncertainty in Greece
and a drop in the oil price.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.3
percent at 8,911 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
HOLCIM
Swiss cement maker Holcim said on Monday it has closed a
series of transactions with Mexico's Cemex in
Europe.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Cytos Biotechnology has proposed a mandatory
conversion of the outstanding subordinated convertible bonds and
said it would convene a bondholders' meeting on Jan. 26. In
addition, it has exclusively licensed it VLP platform for the
treatment of hepatitis B infections to OnCore Biopharma.
* Huber+Suhner said its cables Radox 155S FLR and
Radox 155 have been approved for use in General Motors
vehicles with immediate effect.
* Leclanche said its shareholders approved all the
board's proposals at its extraordinary general meeting.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank's cap on the franc at 1.20 per
euro is central to maintaining the right monetary conditions in
Switzerland, given an increased threat of deflation, the central
bank's chairman told Swiss television on Monday.
