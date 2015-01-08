Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 8

ZURICH Jan 8 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Thursday, in line with European markets seen tracking gains in the United States and Asia, and supported by strong U.S. private sector jobs data and a slight recovery in oil prices.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.8 percent at8,973 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

NOVARTIS

* A panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration unanimously backed the approval of Novartis AG's copy of Amgen Inc's blockbuster cancer drug Neupogen, setting the stage for the regulator's first approval of a biosimilar.

* Novartis also said it will submit regulatory applications in the United States for two treatments against chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) after late-stage clinical studies yielded good results.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Banque Cantonale de Geneve said it was victim of an attempted cyber attack but no sensitive information was stolen. The bank said it had put in place additional security measures and had informed its clients.

* Evolva Holding SA said it successfully completed the first part of its R&D collaboration with L'Oreal. The parties have agreed to move into the next phase of the multi-year programme.

* Orior said it appointed Ricarda Demarmels as chief financial officer. She will succeed Helene Weber-Dubui in April 2015.

* Swisslog said division head Joe Doering would leave by the end of February. He will join communication technology group Kathrein to oversee distribution and marketing, Kathrein said.