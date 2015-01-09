Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 9

ZURICH Jan 9 Swiss stocks were seen opening slightly lower on Friday, tracking European shares down, after industrial output from Germany unexpectedly fell in November.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen slipping 0.1 percent to 9,129 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

ROCHE

Swiss drugmaker Roche said U.S. regulators had approved its blood test for detecting the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and the Hepatitis B and C Viruses (HBV, HCV) in donated blood products.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Alpiq said it expects impairments amounting to some 1 billion Swiss francs ($983 million) after taxes, in particular on Swiss hydropower, for 2014.

* Zueblin said it would extend its public tender offer to all holders of 4.0 pct bonds 2011-2015.

* Bank Linth posted a FY profit of 20 million Swiss francs ($19.5 million), up 18 percent.

* Addex said it had completed 2014 with cash and cash equivalence of 1.8 million Swiss francs ($1.77 million) as of Dec. 31, 2014, versus 2.9 million Swiss francs in 2013.

ECONOMY

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

The Swiss National Bank said it would post a 38 billion Swiss franc ($37.34 billion) profit for 2014 due to gains in the value of its foreign currency and gold holdings, according to provisional calculations.

ECONOMIC DATA

The Swiss unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent in December from 3.2 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Friday.

December inflation data at 0815 GMT