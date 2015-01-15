Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 15

ZURICH Jan 15 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Thursday, buoyed by a significant rebound in oil and cooper prices that calmed investors' jitters.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.7 percent to 9,262 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

RICHEMONT

Cartier owner Richemont said weak luxury watch demand in Hong Kong and Macau made sales growth ground to a halt in the final quarter of 2014, echoing comments by luxury peers this week.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse Group AG will ask U.S. regulators at a hearing on Thursday to allow it to manage pensions following a criminal guilty plea, but will face resistance from groups determined to stop what they see as the rubber-stamping of such waivers.

ROCHE

Genome pioneer J. Craig Venter has signed a multi-year deal to sequence and analyze tens of thousands of genomes for Roche's Genentech unit in a deal aimed at identifying new drug targets and biomarkers, the companies said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Autoneum said net sales fell 4.8 percent last year to 1.95 billion Swiss francs, hurt by the loss of sales from its sold Italian subsidiary and a weakening of various currencies. It said it expects a "significant rise" in net profit, according to preliminary results.

* Myriad said it has seen double-digit growth in its msngr chat service for the sixth consecutive quarter with users rising to 140 million in the fourth quarter of 2014 from 102 million in the third, a 37 percent increase.

* Newron has completed the first in man U.S. Phase I study of its novel sodium channel blocker NW-3509 and expects to start a Phase II trial of the drug as an add-on treatment in schizophrenia patients in the second quarter of 2015.

* Adval Tech said it would cut 17 jobs at Styner+Bienz FormTech in Uetendorf in response to lower demand from Europe for some of its products that are reaching the end of their life cycle.

* EFG International has selected John Reed as chairman of its UK business with immediate effect.