Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 16

ZURICH Jan 16 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Friday, adding to losses in the previous session
when the market was roiled by the Swiss National Bank's decision
to scrap its euro cap on the franc.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 1.6
percent at 8,268 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
ROCHE
Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Friday it had agreed
to buy privately-held Trophos to gain access to an experimental
drug to treat a debilitating genetic neuromuscular disease.
For more, click on
CREDIT SUISSE
U.S. pension regulators questioned on Thursday whether
criminal violations in one unit of Credit Suisse Group AG
reflect broader compliance problems at the Swiss bank, in an
unusual public hearing to vet the bank's request to continue
managing retirement plans.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swissquote said the drop in the euro of up to 15
percent against the Swiss franc following the shock move by the
Swiss National Bank to abolish it three-year-old cap on the euro
has left clients with a negative balance and prompted the bank o
book a 25 million franc provision.
* Zehnder Group said revenues for last year came in
at 526 million euros compared to 522 million in the prior year.
It expects 2014 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to
remain on par with the previous year.
* Schmolz+Bickenbach said it has appointed Matthias
Wellhausen as its new chief financial officer, effective April
1.
* Clariant has completed the acquisition of Swedish
de-icing specialist Aerochem AB
* Implenia said it has won the order to build a
residential development in Aarau for around 50 million Swiss
francs.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank shocked financial markets on
Thursday by scrapping a three-year-old cap on the franc, sending
the currency soaring against the euro and stocks plunging on
fears for the export-reliant Swiss economy.
* Swiss retail sales data due at 0815 GMT.