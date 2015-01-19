Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 19

ZURICH Jan 19 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly firmer on Monday, in a technical recovery to heavy
losses in the previous two sessions when the market was roiled
by the Swiss National Bank's decision to scrap its euro cap on
the franc.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 1.2
percent at 7,990 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer, while the SMI future was
1.6 percent higher at 7,943.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse said on Sunday it planned to start charging
institutional and large corporate clients for Swiss franc
accounts following a move by the Swiss National Bank to
introduce negative interest rates.
JULIUS BAER
Julius Baer said on Monday that it hadn't suffered
any losses in the two days following a shock decision by the
Swiss National Bank to abandon a three-year-old cap on the
franc.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schindler said it expects to achieve a full-year
net profit of roughly 900 million Swiss francs ($1.05 billion),
topping its outlook of 815 million to 865 million francs, mainly
due to a strong result from financing activities. The elevator
and escalator manufacturer said its fourth-quarter was as
expected.
* Novartis said the European Commission has
approved its experimental psoriasis drug Cosentyx as a
first-line systemic treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque
psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy.
* Gurit said it has been selected as the supplier
for carbon fiber based automotive body panels at a total
contract value of more than 30 million Swiss francs ($35.00
million) calculated on a multi-annual basis.
ECONOMY
*Swiss officials sought to reassure the country on Sunday
that a shock decision by the central bank to scrap its cap on
the franc would not destabilise the economy ahead of a crucial
week in which the European Central Bank could announce a massive
bond-buying programme.
* Swiss PPI data for December due at 0815 GMT.
* SNB weekly sight deposits due at 0800 GMT.
SNB
Reaction to the Swiss National Bank's scrapping of its cap
on the value of the Swiss franc has been overdone, the bank's
President Thomas Jordan said in a newspaper interview on Friday.
($1 = 0.8572 Swiss francs)