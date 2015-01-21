Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 21

ZURICH Jan 21 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in European
shares and fuelled by expectations the European Central Bank is
about to launch a quantitative easing programme to boost the
region's economy.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.2
percent at 8,193 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
SGS
The world's largest testing and inspection company SGS
said its executive vice president for industrial
services Frankie Ng will replace Chris Kirk as chief executive
officer in March.

Lonza
The life sciences company held off giving a quantitative
forecast for sales and profit growth this year, as it grapples
with an unexpected surge in the Swiss franc after the country's
central bank scrapped its cap on the currency.

BARRY CALLEBAUT
The world's largest maker of chocolate and cocoa products
said the strong Swiss franc could impact its reported figures,
after sales rose 15.1 percent in the quarter to November, helped
by higher cocoa bean prices.

COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Galenica said it increased its consolidated net
sales by 1.7 percent in 2014 to 3.4 billion Swiss francs.
* ALTIN said it would implement a further share
buyback to reduce capital through the issuance of tradable put
options.
* Swiss Prime Site said its 300 million Swiss franc
convertible bond had been converted to shareholders' equity at
more than 90 percent, with a conversion price of 70.97 francs
per share.
ECONOMY
Swiss ZEW investor sentiment for January due at 1000 GMT