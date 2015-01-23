Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 23

ZURICH Jan 23 Swiss stocks were seen opening
higher on Friday, in line with European shares, after the
European Central Bank's decision to buy government bonds to try
to fight off deflation in the euro zone.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.3
percent at 8,026 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
UBS
UBS said it did not suffer any overall losses in its trading
business after the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) decision last
week to abandon its three-year-old cap on the franc.
NOVARTIS
Novartis will review its Swiss cost base after the country's
central bank scrapped a cap on the franc last week, sending the
currency soaring, the Swiss drugmaker's chief executive said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sika said it has entered into exclusive
negotiations with Axson management and shareholders to acquire
Axson Technologies, which specialises in epoxy and polyurethane
polymer formulations.
* Basilea said the the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration's Anti-Infective Drugs Advisory Committee voted
to recommend approval for two of the company's drugs.
* BB Biotech said its Board of Directors will
propose a cash distribution of 11.60 Swiss francs per share.
* Santhera reported increased net sales in 2014 of
2.6 million Swiss francs due to sales of Raxone.
* Daetwyler said its 2014 unaudited net revenue
declined by 9.4 pct to 1.25 billion Swiss francs.
* Interroll said 2014 net sales showed a strong
increase of 8.0 pct in local currencies.
* Compagnie Financiere Tradition said it expected
its 2014 net result to be significantly higher than the previous
year after reporting a 6 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue
to 214.2 million Swiss francs in constant currencies.
