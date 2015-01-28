Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 28

ZURICH Jan 28 Swiss stocks were expected to
open a touch higher on Wednesday, though investors are expected
to be cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's first policy
meeting of the year later in the day.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent
higher at 8,439 points, according to premarket indications by
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
SWISS COMPANIES
Swiss companies with costs at home and sales abroad will
have a hard time maintaining their historically generous payouts
to shareholders as a surge in the value of the nation's currency
eats into their earnings.
For more, click on:
SUNRISE IPO
Books are covered for the stock market flotation of Swiss
telecoms firm Sunrise, a source familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
For more, click on
ROCHE
Swiss drugmaker Roche forecast sales and profit to
grow at the same rate in 2015 as last year, as full-year
earnings missed expectations.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said it will continue to look at
acquisitions, even if it isn't forced to do anything currently,
the drugmaker's Chief Executive Joe Jimenez said in an interview
with Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
* Implenia said Germany's Bundeskartellamt approved
the acquisition of Bilfinger Construction GmbH, and that closing
of the deal is scheduled for the beginning of March.
* Ascom said it won an order worth more than 3
million Swiss francs ($3.31 million) from a leading phone
network operator in the U.S.
* Crealogix said the head of its e-Payment business
unit and member of the executive management Werner Truoel will
leave the company at the end of April.
* Glarner Kantonalbank said gross profit rose 16
percent to 21.2 million Swiss francs last year.
* Schlatter Industries AG said net sales fell to
89.5 million Swiss francs in 2014, but order intake rose, and
said it expects to record a moderate positive operating result
for the year as a whole.
ECONOMY
* The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose 0.13 points to
1.42 points in December from 1.29 points in November, the Swiss
bank's economists said on Wednesday.
For more, click on
($1 = 0.9051 Swiss francs)