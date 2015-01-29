Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 29

ZURICH Jan 29 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Thursday, following U.S. and Asian shares down after the Federal Reserve signalled that it remains firmly on track to raise interest rates this year, despite an uncertain global outlook.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.5 percent at 8,269 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

GIVAUDAN

The fragrance and flavour maker confirmed its mid-term guidance after net profit rose 15 percent last year, helped by an improved operating performance and stable financial expenses.

NOVARTIS

The European Commission on Wednesday approved a plan by Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline to trade more than $20 billion worth of assets, part of a reshaping of the drug industry at a time of healthcare spending cuts and more competition.

BANKS

A federal judge on Wednesday said U.S. investors may pursue a nationwide antitrust lawsuit accusing 12 major banks, including UBS and Credit Suisse, of rigging prices in the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS said its share repurchase programme will start on Jan. 29 and end on Dec. 30 2016 at the latest.

* Dufry said it exercised an option to buy 20 percent of the equity of Dufry Lojas Francas (DLF) for 148 million Swiss francs from its minority partner Brasif Group. After the exercise of the option, Dufry holds 80 percent of DLF.

* Ascom said it is expecting a higher group profit for 2014 of around 39 million Swiss francs, compared with 36.9 million francs last year.

* HOCHDORF said it increased gross sales revenue by 14.1 percent to 429.3 million Swiss francs in the past financial year.

* Huegli Holding said 2014 sales rose by 3.6 percent to 377 million Swiss francs, but in its outlook said currency relations prevailing since mid-January negatively offset good operating progress.