Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 6

ZURICH Feb 6 Swiss stocks were expected to open virtually unchanged on Friday, investors remained wary ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for January later in the session.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,455 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

SUNRISE

Swiss telecoms firm Sunrise said on Friday it will sell its shares at 68 Swiss francs each in an initial public offering (IPO), giving it a market value of 3.06 billion Swiss francs ($3.31 billion).

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zuercher Kantonalbank said full-year net profit slid nearly 19 percent to 647 million francs due to low interest rates and lacklustre trading activity. The state-backed regional lender made no mention of a long-running U.S. criminal investigation into its role in helping wealthy Americans avoid taxes, and said that the strong Swiss franc would burden this year's results.

* Swiss retailer Migros has reduced its stake in Charles Voegele to 14.9 percent, from just under 20 percent previously, according to a stock market disclosure.

* EMS Chemie said on Friday it would pay a dividend of 12 francs per share in regular and extraordinary dividend after full-year net profit rose nearly 8 percent, and that it expects net sales this year below 2014's level due to the strong franc, while earnings before interest and tax will meet 2014's level.

* Also said it will pay out a distribution to shareholders from the reserve from contribution in kind of 1.60 francs per share after full-year net profit rose 21.6 percent to 60.9 million euros ($69.83 million).

* Nationale Suisse said it is selling its subsidiary Nationale Suisse Belgium and two underwriting agencies, part of a previously disclosed withdrawal from the Belgian market.

* Belimo said Lars van der Haegen, head of the firm's Americas division since 2010, was appointed Chief Executive from July 1.

* Burckhardt Compression said Sandra Pitt will become its head of human resources and join its management board effective June 1.

ECONOMY

* Retail sales for December due at 0815 GMT.

($1 = 0.8721 euros)