Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 17

ZURICH, March 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday at 9,229 points,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank will pay $10 million in cash and provide
$6.25 million worth of advisory work to Freeport-McMoRan Inc
to settle allegations it contributed to the natural
resources company having overpaid significantly for two oil and
gas companies.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said it had received European Union
approval for Jakavi for the treatment of adult patients with
polycythemia vera who are resistant to or intolerant of
hydroxyurea.
* Syngenta said the Vietnamese Ministry of Natural
Resources and Environment had approved its Bt11 x GA21 double
stack corn seed for commercial cultivation in the country and
that the double stack will be available for the 2015/2016
season.
* Sika said it had agreed to acquire Axson
Technologies, which specialises in epoxy and polyurethane
polymer formulations and has annual sales of 75 million Swiss
francs ($74.45 million).
* Flughafen Zuerich AG said net profit amounted to
205.9 million francs in 2014, 68.8 million francs higher than
the previous year.
* Forbo Holding said full-year profit rose by 5.1
percent in local currencies to 123.6 million francs. The company
also said sales and profit this year will be eroded once the
local results are translated into Swiss francs.
* Bobst posted a net result for 2014 of 53 million
Swiss francs, up from 27.7 million francs in 2013.
* Molecular Partners announced the appointment of
Andreas Harstrick as chief medical officer and new member of its
management team.
* Leonteq will propose that the ordinary general
meeting on April 22 elects Patrik Gisel, chief executive-elect
of the Raiffeisen Group, as a new member of its board.
* Kuoni posted a net result for 2014 of 67.4
million Swiss francs, slightly down from 69.2 million francs the
year before. It also said the Swiss central bank's removal of a
currency cap is likely to have a significant negative impact on
the group's consolidated accounts.
* Komax Systems LCF SA, a division of Komax Group,
said it will implement cost-cutting measures and around 40 of
its 150-strong workforce are likely to be affected.
* Swiss Prime said profit fell by 16.6 percent in
2014 to 286.7 million francs.
* Gurit posted net profit of 11.1 million francs for
2014, up from 0.1 million francs in 2013.
* SFS Group said it is acquiring Thomas Minder
Holding AG to strengthen its domestic market position in the
distribution and logistics segment.
* Bellevue Group said shareholders had elected
Thomas von Planta as the company's new chairman at its annual
general meeting.
ECONOMY
($1 = 1.0074 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)