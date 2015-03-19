Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 19

ZURICH, March 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday at 9,281 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Meyer Burger said it has extended a loan agreement secured by mortgage certificates of 30 million Swiss francs ($30.3 million) by two years, and also extended a 150 million franc loan agreement to fund acquisitions and working capital, due to expire next month, with a guarantee limit of 90 million francs. Both credit lines now run until the end of April 2017.

* Georg Fischer said investors elected Eveline Saupper as a new member of the company's board at a shareholder meeting and approved all other board proposals, including a consultative one on executive pay.

* Comet said 2014 net income rose 63.3 percent to 26.3 million Swiss francs. The removal of the Swiss National Bank's cap on the franc means net income for this year will be lower than in 2014, the firm said.

* Cosmo reported a rise in 2014 net profit to 73.3 million euros from 68.7 million in the previous year.

* BKW Group said it swung to a net profit of 291.9 million francs from a year-ago loss and will propose an increase in the dividend to 1.60 francs per share, from 1.20 francs last year.

ECONOMY

The Swiss government cut its growth forecasts for this year and next after the Swiss National Bank removed its cap on the franc, but said there were no signs of a severe slowdown.

Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 3.9 percent in February to 16.125 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.

SNB quarterly policy decision due at 0830 GMT

($1 = 0.9906 Swiss francs)