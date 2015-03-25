Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 25

ZURICH, March 25 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday at 9,277 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

VONTOBEL

The Swiss bank said it would acquire a 60 percent stake in London-based TwentyFour Asset Management, which has around 4.4 billion pounds ($6.54 billion) in assets under management.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Newron Pharmaceuticals said shareholders authorized it to allocate up to 1.3 million shares to raise capital.

* Aryzta AG announced an offering of up to 49 million ordinary shares in Origin Enterprises by way of an accelerated book-building process to a limited number of institutional investors. Aryzta holds 85.3 million Origin shares, representing around 68.1 percent of the company's issued share capital.

* Gategroup released the invitation to its 2015 annual general meeting and recommended shareholders vote against proposals of two hedge funds.

* Lindt's U.S. arm issued an allergy alert on undeclared hazelnuts in chocolate covered raisin and chocolate covered almond bags.

* SHL Telemedicine said its board had unanimously resolved to appoint Oren Most as the company's new non-executive chairman of the board and had also resolved to initiate a process of identifying a candidate for the position of the chief executive.

* Nationale Suisse said a Swiss court has declared the shares not held by Helvetia to be invalid. Based on this judgment and the delisting decision of SIX Exchange Regulation, all Nationale Suisse registered shares will be delisted with effect from April 7, the company said.

* Schindler Holding said the Swiss takeover board had authorized higher daily volumes within the limits of its ongoing repurchase programme of its registered shares.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said net profit for 2014 was 73.3 million euros, compared to 68.7 million euros in 2013.

* Cytos Biotechnology said Novartis has agreed to make a one-time payment of 4 million Swiss francs to eliminate any further payment obligations under an agreement for CAD106, which is under development by Novartis for the prevention of Alzheimer's disease.

ECONOMY

The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.19 points in February from 1.11 points in January, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)