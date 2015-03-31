Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 31

ZURICH, March 31 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening almost unchanged at 9,199 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

RICHEMONT

Swiss luxury goods firm Richemont said it would merge its Net-a-Porter unit with Italian online fashion retailer Yoox, an all-share deal meant aimed at growing in the fast-growing online luxury market.

SWISS BANKS

Swiss private bank BSI SA avoided prosecution for suspected tax-related offenses by paying a $211 million penalty, making it the first bank to reach a deal in the U.S. Department of Justice's "Swiss Bank Program," the department said on Monday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Aryzta said it has entered into exclusive negotiations for a strategic investment with Lion Capital in a speciality premium French food business. Under the terms of the agreement, Aryzta would acquire a 49 percent shareholding in Picard for 446.6 million euros, largely funded with the net proceeds from the placement of its shares in Origin.

* Novartis said said the U.S. health regulator approved Jadenu to simplify treatment administration for patients with chronic iron overload, under an accelerated approval based on a reduction of liver iron concentrations and serum ferritin levels.

* Gottex said its full-year net loss widened to $18.9 million after the late completion of its merger with EIM Group due to regulatory delays as well as after lower average fee rates, and that it aims to be operationally profitable by the fourth quarter.

* Meyer Burger said it is appointing Franke executive Thomas Kipfer as the new Chief Operating Officer effective Oct. 1.

* Evolva said its full-year net loss widened to 21.8 million Swiss francs, and that revenue rose 23 percent to 10.7 million francs.

* Georg Fischer said its automotive unit won orders totally more than 50 million euros to produce components and equip electric vehicles.

* Leonteq said it signed a letter of intent with Avaloq, DBS, and Numerix for an integrated multi-issuer investment products distribution system. For the first phase, the new platform will focus on the Asia Pacific region.

* U-blox Holding said it raised 60 million Swiss francs debt through the issuance of a fixed rate domestic straight bond, bearing a 1.625 percent coupon and maturing in 2021.

* PubliGroupe said its shares would be delisted on April 13, 2015.

ECONOMY

