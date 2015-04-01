Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 1

ZURICH, April 1 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 9,104 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
SWISS BANKS
A Swiss asset manager pleaded guilty in a U.S. court on
Tuesday to participating in a scheme to help U.S. citizens hide
millions of dollars in Swiss bank accounts and evade paying
taxes.
BARRY CALLEBAUT
Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut reported
bigger-than-expected gains in half-year sales and profits as
cost cuts helped counter the impact of the surging Swiss franc,
and confirmed mid-term targets subject to the currency swings.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Basilea said it has entered into a
license agreement for novel panRAF kinase inhibitors with a
consortium of organisations including The Institute of Cancer
Research, London, Cancer Research Technology, the Wellcome Trust
and The University of Manchester.
* Emmi said it is increasing its share capital in
Kaiku Corporacion Alimentaria in Spain by 10 million euros
($10.78 million), and that Basque investment company Ekarpen is
taking a 6 million euro stake in Kaiku, thereby reducing the
Swiss dairy firm's stake by 2.6 percent to 73.5 percent.
* Peach Property said it would reduce its
management team to four members from six to reduce costs.
ECONOMY
Swiss PMI for March due at 0730 GMT
($1 = 0.9273 euros)
