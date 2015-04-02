Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 2

ZURICH, April 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 9,141 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

UBS

Two members of UBS Wealth Management Americas' executive committee have stepped down, while Robert McCann, the Swiss bank's most senior executive in the United States, is among six officials whose titles have changed from chief executive to president.

For more click on

SIKA

The company said the local takeover board had ruled that Saint-Gobain's offer for a controlling stake in the Swiss chemicals group did not trigger an obligation to present a mandatory bid for the whole company.

Sika investors the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Cascade Investment said they will appeal the ruling. Shares in Sika were seen opening down 2.45 percent in premarket indicators .

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zurich Insurance said shareholders at its annual general meeting approved a dividend of 17.00 Swiss francs and elected Joan Amble and Kishore Mahbubani to the Board of Directors.

* Ascom said it had won a multi-year contract worth up to 1.2 million Swiss francs per year from a municipality in Norway.

* Airesis published its 2014 annual report in which it posted a net loss for the year of 3.7 million Swiss francs.

* Banque Cantonale Vaudoise said in its annual report that it hopes in 2015 to reach a deal under a U.S. Department of Justice programme aimed at settling the tax dispute between Swiss banks and the United States.

ECONOMY

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)