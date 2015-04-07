Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 7

ZURICH, April 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,127 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

HOLCIM

Lafarge boss Bruno Lafont wants someone with experience of the cement industry to be chief executive in the French group's planned tie-up with Swiss peer Holcim, daily newspaper Le Monde said.

Holcim looked at buying Germany's HeidelbergCement towards the end of 2013 before agreeing to merge with France's Lafarge, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday, citing two sources.

RICHEMONT

Executives and early investors in Net-a-Porter are trying to agree with Richemont what should be the fair value of their combined 7 percent stake in the online fashion retailer, as they seek to cash out ahead of its planned merger with Yoox , sources close to the matter said.

STRAUMANN

The Swiss dental implant maker said on Tuesday it agreed to buy the stake it did not already own in Brazil's Neodent for 680 million Brazilian reais (about $218 million).

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EFG International announced the appointment of two former Coutts & Co Ltd employees to roles relating to Eastern Europe and Russia. The company expects to make a number of new hires of country team heads and client relationship officers in the coming months.

* Clariant announced the issuance of 300 million euros in the German market for certificates of indebtedness.

* Siegfried said Vice Chairman Felix Meyer will not be available for re-election to the Board of Directors for professional reasons.

* gategroup Holding revised its proposal regarding the composition of the board of directors. In addition to three existing board members up for reelection, two new board candidates are from the original gategroup slate and two from the slate proposed by RBR Capital Advisors AG and Cologny Advisors LLP.

* Accu Holding said it has appointed Daniel Brupbacher as ad interim chairman.

ECONOMY

The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was offering a 4 percent bond maturing in 2049 and a 1.5 percent bond maturing in 2025 in a tender.

Swiss National Bank sight deposits due at 0700 GMT

