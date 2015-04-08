Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 8

ZURICH, April 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.9 percent higher at 9,268 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker said the European Commission has approved Avastin in combination with chemotherapy as a treatment for women with advanced cervical cancer.

SIKA

French building materials company Saint-Gobain said it has extended an agreement with the Burkard-Schenker family that would see it take control of Switzerland's Sika in order to give it time to complete the deal in the face of opposition.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Vaudoise Assurances Holding posted a 21.5 percent rise in full-year net profit to 153.6 million Swiss francs.

* Geberit said it had appointed Ronald van Triest as the new Head of Sales International and a member of the Group Executive Board, effective June 1.

* Shape Capital said it posted a full-year net loss of 3.74 million Swiss francs, versus a profit of 2.79 million francs a year ago.

ECONOMY

Swiss CPI for March due at 0715 GMT

Results of bond auction due at 0900 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)