Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 23

ZURICH, June 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,056 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
SYNGENTA
The company's chairman said any takeover offer needed to be
at a fair price and provide a high degree of certainty that it
will clear regulatory hurdles, as he reaffirmed the Swiss firm's
opposition to Monsanto's current proposal.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche announced new data from the first study of
the novel humanised bispecific antibody ACE910 (RG6013) in
people with severe haemophilia A at the International Society on
Thrombosis and Haemostasis annual meeting.
* Transocean issued a monthly fleet update
summary, which includes new contracts. The total value of new
contracts since the last report is approximately $109 million,
the company said.
* Implenia said it is building Switzerland's first
patient hotel, due for completion in 2016, in the western part
of the country. The company also said it is launching an
offering of 150 million Swiss francs ($161.53 million) of
subordinated convertible bonds with an option to increase the
issue size by up to 25 million francs.
* Flughafen Zuerich adopted recalculation of noise
protection measures with additional costs of 100 million francs.
Implementation will take place until 2025.
* Siegfried Holding said its acquisition of BASF's
custom synthesis and significant parts of the active
pharmaceutical ingredients business is on track, with the
required consultation process for the French part of the
business successfully completed.
* Leonteq AG said Notentstein Private Bank Ltd
transferred 3,188,901 Leonteq registered shares to its parent
company Raiffeisen Switzerland Cooperative. Raiffeisen
Switzerland now holds 21.8 percent of registered shares and
Notenstein holds 4.7 percent of outstanding Leonteq shares.
ECONOMY
Government releases report on impact of foreign workers on
the domestic labour market
($1 = 0.9286 Swiss francs)
