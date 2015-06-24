Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 24

ZURICH, June 24 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
JULIUS BAER
The group said it would book a preliminary $350 million
against first-half results towards an expected settlement in a
U.S. criminal investigation into how the Swiss bank helped
wealthy Americans dodge taxes. The provision is far less than
many analysts had expected, with some estimates as high as 850
million Swiss francs ($909 million).
Shares are indicated up 4.1 percent.
NESTLE
The world's biggest food group named Frenchman
Francois-Xavier Roger as chief financial officer and executive
vice president as of July 1. Roger, now CFO of Japan's Takeda
Pharmaceutical, replaces Wan Ling Martello, who became
Nestle's head of Asia, Oceania and Africa in May.
SYNGENTA
Chairman Michel Demare reiterated to the Finanz und
Wirtschaft paper that the board would consider negotiations if
suitor Monsanto or another bidder made a "serious" offer
for the group.
Monsanto Chief Executive Hugh Grant called the company's
attempt to buy Syngenta "a long game" and said he still wants to
get it done despite Syngenta's rebuff, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
SIKA
The Swiss construction chemicals firm, attempting to block a
takeover of a majority stake by French rival Saint-Gobain, holds
an investor day in Zurich.
A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday questioned why a former
UBS AG trader's bid to dismiss a criminal case accusing
him of scheming to manipulate the Libor rate should even be
considered when the U.S. government calls him a fugitive.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
SULZER
The company said it would adopt measures at its Chemtech
division to address shrinking markets and rising competition in
China and southeast Asia. These included reducing capacity in
China, halting manufacturing in Singapore and Edmonton, and
closing a workshop in Switzerland.
VALORA
Andreas Berger, head of Valora Retail Switzerland, will
leave the company at the end of this month. Michael Mueller, the
Valora Group's CEO, will take on Berger's duties in addition to
his other responsibilities.
LIFEWATCH
The digital healthcare company said it would get a
seven-digit Swiss franc sum back after Israel's Supreme Court
reversed a large portion of a judgement against a unit in a
legal dispute.
COMET HOLDING AG
The company is expanding production capacity to handle
expected demand for a new series of Tetra Pak filling machine
platforms.
ECONOMY
UBS consumption indicator for May rises to 1.73
