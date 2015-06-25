Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 25

ZURICH, June 25 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 9,057 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Actelion said data on multiple sclerosis drug
ponesimod showing that the cardiodynamic first-dose effects of
the drug are mitigated by the new gradual up-titration will be
presented at a drug conference in Madrid this week.
* Basilea said it began a clinical phase 1/2a study
with an oral formulation of its anti-cancer drug candidate
BAL101553, a microtubule-destabilizing small molecule, acting as
tumor checkpoint controller as it promotes tumor cell death
through activation of an important checkpoint in cell
proliferation.
* Newron said it has received a positive opinion
for its New Chemical Entity Sarizotan for the treatment of Rett
Syndrome from the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products from
the European Medicines Agency. An application for Orphan
Designation has also been filed in the US.
* Carlo Gavazzi said full-year net income rose
nearly 10 percent on the year to 12.3 million Swiss francs
($13.18 million) despite a 2 percent fall in revenue and said it
expects the strong franc to hurt revenues.
* Vontobel said J.P. Morgan will issue structured
products on the Swiss bank's deritrade multi-issuer platform.
* Lem said it is naming Heinz Stuebi interim Chief
Financial Officer until the new CFO, Andrea Borla, takes on the
role in November.
ECONOMY
Swiss National Bank head Thomas Jordan speaks in Lausanne at
0800 GMT
($1 = 0.9332 Swiss francs)
