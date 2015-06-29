Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 29

ZURICH, June 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 3.6 percent lower at 8,680 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

NOVARTIS

The company is increasingly confident about the potential of its new injectable drug Cosentyx, as fresh clinical data confirms its long-term benefits in treating psoriatic arthritis.

Cosentyx was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in January for treating the painful skin condition plaque psoriasis, but the company also has high hopes for the product in related conditions.

Novartis will acquire U.S.-Australian biotech group Spinifex Pharmaceuticals, a chronic pain specialist.

UBS

The bank appointed Andrew Williamson as head of client coverage and Matthew Rule as head of investment products and services for Asia Pacific.

STRAUMANN

The company said it had won a patent dispute against Germany's nt-trading GmbH that was before a court in the United States. It said nt-trading has agreed in an out-of-court settlement to remove its imitations of Straumann's implant abutments from the U.S. market and compensate Straumann for legal costs.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika said an extraordinary shareholder meeting will address the points proposed by its majority shareholder, the Burkard-Schenker family's holding, including the removal from office of board members Monika Ribar, chairman Paul Haelg, and Daniel Sauter, the election of Max Roesle as chairman, and approval of the compensation for the board for the current year. Sika said the family's request to change its proposals for the EGM will not be granted. The Swiss construction chemicals firm said it recommends the family's proposals on board be rejected and the agenda item regarding compensation be approved.

* Roche said it had launched an improved point-of-care test to help diagnose high-risk heart attack patients with greater accuracy.

* Implenia is contributing to build the longest electricity subsea cable in the world for approximately CHF 23 million - Tunnelling and civil engineering work on the new interconnector between the UK and Norway

ECONOMY

Euro exchange rates fell in Asia after Greece failed to strike a deal with its international lenders to secure more emergency funding at the weekend, forcing it to introduce capital controls and keep its banks shut. Against the Swiss franc, the euro fell to around 1.0260 francs, its weakest level since late April.

SNB sight deposits data due at 0700 GMT

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan speaks at a finance event in Bern, Switzerland at 0725 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)