Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 1

ZURICH, July 1 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,788 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
COSMO/CASSIOPEA FLOTATION
Cassiopea SpA said it will list its stock at 34
Swiss francs ($36.34) per share on Wednesday, in a bid by Cosmo
Pharmauceuticals to raise 163 million francs in the
flotation of the skin and hair treatment maker.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said its Alcon unit received European
approval for a pre-loaded intraocular lens delivery system to
treat patients undergoing cataract surgery.
* Sika said it is acquiring the remaining shares of
Italian based Addiment Italia from its joint venture partner
Buzzi Unicem, strengthening its production set up in
Italy and market presence. Financial details were not disclosed.
* AFG Arbonia Forster said its Chief Executive
William Christensen is stepping down immediately because he has
differing views on its management than the board. Board delegate
Alexander von Witzleben will temporarily take on the CEO role.
* The Swiss bourse SIX said it had reprimanded Ams AG
for breaching the rules on disclosure of management
transactions.
* SmarDTV, a Kudelski Group company, said
Continental Satellite Limited (CONSAT) in Nigeria will enhance
its direct-to-home service with its conditional access modules.
ECONOMY
June PMI data due at 0730 GMT
($1 = 0.9356 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)