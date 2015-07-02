Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 2

ZURICH, July 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,894 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Lonza said it had signed a new long-term product
supply agreement with Alexion under which Lonza will construct a
new suite dedicated to Alexion manufacturing at its U.S. site in
Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
* Kaba said finance chief Beat Malacarne would
become chief integration officer at dorma+kaba group after the
planned merger. It announced a series of management appointments
and said it would name a chief manufacturing officer later.
* Adecco said its own holding of company shares
fell below 3 percent following the completion of a share
cancellation.
* Clariant said it had closed its acquisition of
the remaining 50 percent stake in Companhia Brasileira de
Bentonita from Geosol on July 1.
* Implenia said it had adjusted its operational
structure as a result of acquiring Bilfinger Construction.
* Leclanche said its main shareholders had pledged
more financial support that includes converting debt into
equity, restructuring loans and providing 5 million Swiss francs
in fresh capital.
* Comet Group said it would cooperate with Buehler
AG to develop new applications based on Comet's compact ebeam
technology.
* KKB said it had acquired or agreed to buy
renewable energy assets including wind parks in Germany and
France and solar assets in Italy and Switzerland. It was in
final talks to buy a hydroelectric plant in Norway and a wind
farm in France. Subscriptions for a capital increase were open
until Aug. 5.
RESEARCH
Morgan Stanley cuts ABB target price to 19.5
francs, rates equal weight
Jefferies cuts SGS to hold, reduces target price
to 1,850 francs. Barclays cut SGS target price to 1,775 francs.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)