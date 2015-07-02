Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 2

ZURICH, July 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,894 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Lonza said it had signed a new long-term product supply agreement with Alexion under which Lonza will construct a new suite dedicated to Alexion manufacturing at its U.S. site in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

* Kaba said finance chief Beat Malacarne would become chief integration officer at dorma+kaba group after the planned merger. It announced a series of management appointments and said it would name a chief manufacturing officer later.

* Adecco said its own holding of company shares fell below 3 percent following the completion of a share cancellation.

* Clariant said it had closed its acquisition of the remaining 50 percent stake in Companhia Brasileira de Bentonita from Geosol on July 1.

* Implenia said it had adjusted its operational structure as a result of acquiring Bilfinger Construction.

* Leclanche said its main shareholders had pledged more financial support that includes converting debt into equity, restructuring loans and providing 5 million Swiss francs in fresh capital.

* Comet Group said it would cooperate with Buehler AG to develop new applications based on Comet's compact ebeam technology.

* KKB said it had acquired or agreed to buy renewable energy assets including wind parks in Germany and France and solar assets in Italy and Switzerland. It was in final talks to buy a hydroelectric plant in Norway and a wind farm in France. Subscriptions for a capital increase were open until Aug. 5.

RESEARCH

Morgan Stanley cuts ABB target price to 19.5 francs, rates equal weight

Jefferies cuts SGS to hold, reduces target price to 1,850 francs. Barclays cut SGS target price to 1,775 francs.

ECONOMY

