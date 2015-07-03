Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 3

ZURICH, July 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,957 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
UBS, CREDIT SUISSE
Fifteen of the world's largest banks, including UBS and
Credit Suisse, are under investigation on suspicion of rigging
the Brazilian currency, antitrust watchdog Cade said on
Thursday, the first such probe in one of the busiest foreign
exchange markets globally.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schindler said it plans to change its rules so
that any third party who owns 50 percent of more of shares must
make a bid for all the firm's shares and certificates, saying
this statutory obligations provides transparency to
shareholders.
* Implenia said it is developing and building
Switzerland's largest wooden construction project. Implenia is
the total contractor for 135 million Swiss francs ($143.21
million).
* Banque Cantonale de Genève created a savings
account intended for private customers and denominated in yuan.
The Chinese currency account currently offers interest at a rate
of 2 percent.
* DKSH said it is acquiring Danish specialty
chemicals distributor Andreas Jennow to strengthen its
geographic coverage in Europe. Financial details for the
purchase of Jennow, which DKSH said is profitable and had sales
of roughly 30 million francs last year, weren't disclosed.
* Alpiq said it had divested its 25 percent share
of the Forces Motrices du Grand-Saint-Bernard SA storage power
station to Romande Energie.
* HBM Healthcare Investments said it had closed the
books early and fixed the issue amount of its combined bond
tranches at 100 million Swiss francs.
* Galenica, as part of its strategy of developing
the Vifor Pharma and Galenica Santé Business units into two
independent listed companies, outlined new strategic priorities.
* LEM Holding appointed Frank Rehfeld to lead its
industry segment.
RESEARCH
* SocGen starts with hold rating on Lindt & Spruengli
, price target of 60,000 Swiss francs
* SocGen cuts Nestle price target to 75 Swiss
francs from 80 francs, rating hold
* SocGen cuts price target for Barry Callebaut to
1,060 Swiss francs from 1,100 francs, rating hold
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9427 Swiss francs)
