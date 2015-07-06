Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 6

ZURICH, July 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 1.4 percent lower at 8,789 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
CREDIT SUISSE
New Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam told the Neue Zuercher
Zeitung paper he wants quick action to implement results of
strategic review he is conducting at the bank.
SWISS BANKS
Greece has proposed a tax amnesty in an effort to collect
revenue on billions of euros that its citizens are believed to
have quietly stashed in Swiss bank accounts, the NZZ am Sonntag
paper reported. The plan, which still needs Greek parliamentary
approval and a final accord with Switzerland, is to levy a flat
21 percent tax on such assets.
Tunisia has filed an objection to HSBC's agreement
last month to pay 40 million Swiss francs to settle a money
laundering investigation at its Swiss private bank, Swiss
newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported. It said Tunisia, which is
trying to recover funds linked to ousted autocratic leader Zine
el-Abidine Ben Ali, believed dropping the investigation could
hamper its efforts.
VP BANK
The Liechtenstein-based bank now holds 4.76 percent of its
share capital and 3.48 percent of voting rights after completing
a repurchase offer for bearer and registered shares, it said on
Friday.
SCHINDLER
Chairman Alfred Schindler told Blick newspaper that he did
not intend to stay atop the family-controlled lift and escalator
group long before the next generation took charge. "We don't
want to sell. We plan for the long term. I again just had two
offers from foreign locusts on my desk," the paper quotes him as
saying.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
*Zehdner said it expects a first-half net result
approaching profit after a 4 percent drop in sales due to a slow
construction market, the decrease in demand and unfavourable
currency effects including a strong Swiss franc.
ECONOMY
SNB weekly sight deposits due at 0700 GMT
June inflation data due at 0715 GMT
