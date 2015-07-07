Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 7

ZURICH, July 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening up 0.2 percent at 8,883 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
SYNGENTA
Monstanto Chief Executive Hugh Grant had held "very
constructive" talks with Syngenta shareholders, he told a Swiss
newspaper, reiterating it could raise its $45 billion offer for
the Swiss group under certain conditions.
CREDIT SUISSE
The bank has issued around 27 billion Swiss francs ($28.66
billion) in securities to shore up its defences in the event of
an economic downturn. In a submission to the U.S. Federal
Reserve about how it would shut down its business in the United
States during a crisis, Credit Suisse said it had a mixture of
CoCo bonds -- securities that absorb losses in a potential
crisis -- and loss-absorbing bonds known as TLAC.
UBS
The bank expects to meet anticipated requirements for total
loss-absorbing bonds known TLAC early. "UBS currently has over
44 billion Swiss francs ($46.69 billion) in TLAC, supporting a
TLAC to risk weighted assets ratio of more than 20 percent," UBS
said in its submission to the U.S. Federal Reserve.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Global coordinators of drugmaker Cassiopea SpA's
public listing have fully exercised the over-allotment option.
That means 5.16 million shares have been sold in the floatation,
corresponding to 51.6 percent of the share capital or 175.6
million Swiss francs. Cosmo's stake is thus 45.4
percent.
* Packaging group Airopack said main investor Jan
Kelders had sold most of the family-controlled shares to his son
Quint Kelders, the company's chief executive. A family
shareholder accord assigned Quint Kelders sole control of the
clan's stock. The family has sold a small stake to mainly
institutional investors, but it said Quint Kelders had no
intention to reduce the stake more.
* Datacolor said it was taking over sales, service
and distribution for its photography solutions in Germany,
Austria and Switzerland from partner Globell.
* Molecular Partners said it got a $15 million
milestone payment as a first patient was enrolled in a phase III
study of abicipar.
* Burckhardt Compression said executive board
member Martin Heller, 61, was retiring early at his own request
and would leave the company at year's end.
* MCH Group said it was extending its activities in
the area of stand and pavilion construction by acquiring 20
percent of German stand construction company metron
Vilshofen GmbH. It intends to buy the rest by the end of 2018.
ECONOMY
June unadjusted jobless rate 3.1 percdent vs 3.2 percent in
May, adjusted rate steady at 3.3 percent
The Swiss Federal Treasury said it was reopening its 0.5
percent bond maturing in 2030 bond in its latest auction.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)