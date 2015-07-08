Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 8

ZURICH, July 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.5 percent higher at 8,807 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
NOVARTIS VX>
The Swiss drugmaker won U.S. approval for its keenly awaited
new heart failure drug Entresto earlier than expected, boosting
hopes for a medicine tipped by analysts to reap billions of
dollars in annual sales.
For more click on
SYNGENTA
Monsanto believes offering a higher break-up fee to
Syngenta if its $45 billion takeover approach does not
go ahead would be counterproductive, Chief Executive Hugh Grant
told a Swiss newspaper.
For more click on
UBS
Ferrari SpA, the luxury car unit being spun off by Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles , has picked UBS Group AG
to help manage its initial public offering in New York
this year, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
For more click on
BARRY CALLEBAUT
The Swiss chocolate maker reported a 7.6 percent
year-on-year rise in nine-month sales revenue and maintained its
mid-term targets.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Givaudan is spending 12 million francs to open a
technical centre and offices in Tokyo
* BB Biotech AG said it closed the past half-year
with a profit of 717 million Swiss francs, up from 261 million
francs in the same period last year.
* SmarDTV, a Kudelski company, announced with
Mediaset Premium S.p.A. the successful commercial launch of the
CI Plus Wi-Fi CAM offering both Mediaset Premium broadcast
services and Mediaset Premium Play broadband services in one
module.
ECONOMY
Swiss bond auction results due at 0900 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)