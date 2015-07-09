Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 9

ZURICH, July 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,847 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

* Partners Group said it has provided 74 million euros ($81.97 million) in unitranche financing to aluminium tube manufacturer Alltub on behalf of its clients, supporting a broader refinancing of the company's capital structure and providing acquisition financing to support its expansion plans.

* Logitech Chief Executive Bracken Darrell told Swiss paper Handelszeitung that the firm has enough cash to purchase further start-ups.

* Oerlikon said its manmade fibers segment signed a joint venture agreement with the Chinese company Huitong Chemical Engineering Technique Co., Ltd. to strengthen the Swiss firm's position in the growing business of designing, setting-up and servicing polycondensation plants.

* Perrot Duval said it has seen its full-year sales drop to 44.1 million Swiss francs ($46.69 million) from 51.6 million francs year-ago and, and profit after tax reduced to 100,000 francs from 900,000 francs as at 30 April 2014 due in part to the impact of the floor exchange rate between the Swiss franc and the euro being abandoned in January.

