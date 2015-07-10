Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 10

ZURICH, July 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.1 percent higher at 9,082 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SYNGENTA

Monsanto President Brett Begemann told U.S. soybean growers that if it buys Syngenta, the combined company would be run out of the United States and enough Syngenta operations would be shed to ensure continued market competition for seeds and chemicals.

ADECCO

The Swiss staffing firm said it had appointed Christophe Catoir as regional head for its business in France, the group's biggest market.

HOLCIM

The Swiss cement maker holds 87.5 percent of the capital of French merger partner Lafarge after a tender offer that ended this week. The two companies unveiled a "merger of equals" last April to create the world's biggest cement maker, but terms were revised in March after shareholders in the Swiss company complained they were getting a raw deal.

* Holcim said Bernard Fontana, in connection with the successful public exchange offer and the expected closing of the merger with Lafarge, will step down from his position as CEO with the completion of the combination. Andreas Leu and Bernard Terver will also step down from the Holcim Executive Committee. Holcim and Lafarge had previously announced the leadership of LafargeHolcim with Wolfgang Reitzle as statutory Chairman of the board of directors and Eric Olsen as CEO.

* Swiss Exchange SIX said Sunrise shares would replace Meyer Burger in the SMIM index basket. The indices will be adjusted on Sept. 18 after the market closes. The adjustment takes effect on Sept. 21.

* EMS Chemie Holding posted half-year consolidated net sales in Swiss Francs of 969 million Swiss francs ($1.02 billion), 3 percent lower than in the previous year. For 2015 it continues to expect net sales in Swiss Francs to be slightly below the previous year due to currency effects, but now forecasts operating income in Swiss Francs slightly above the previous year.

* Siegfried and Celgene established a long-term cooperation agreement. It replaces an agreement signed in 2006 and includes the acquisition of a production building in Pharmapark Siegfried in Zofingen.

* Implenia said it had won a major total contractor order for the "PONT-ROUGE" development in Geneva. SBB Immobilien AG is investing 250 million francs in the first phase of the construction project, Implenia said.

* Georg Fischer said it is entering the industrial 3D printing business with a strategic cooperation agreement between the group's machining solutions division and EOS.

* SIX Exchange Regulation said it is opening an investigation against Accu Holding AG regarding a potential violation of reporting obligations.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.9459 Swiss francs)