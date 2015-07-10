Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 10

ZURICH, July 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 1.1 percent higher at 9,082 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
SYNGENTA
Monsanto President Brett Begemann told U.S. soybean growers
that if it buys Syngenta, the combined company would be run out
of the United States and enough Syngenta operations would be
shed to ensure continued market competition for seeds and
chemicals.
ADECCO
The Swiss staffing firm said it had appointed Christophe
Catoir as regional head for its business in France, the group's
biggest market.
HOLCIM
The Swiss cement maker holds 87.5 percent of the capital of
French merger partner Lafarge after a tender offer
that ended this week. The two companies unveiled a "merger of
equals" last April to create the world's biggest cement maker,
but terms were revised in March after shareholders in the Swiss
company complained they were getting a raw deal.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Holcim said Bernard Fontana, in connection with
the successful public exchange offer and the expected closing of
the merger with Lafarge, will step down from his position as CEO
with the completion of the combination. Andreas Leu and Bernard
Terver will also step down from the Holcim Executive Committee.
Holcim and Lafarge had previously announced the leadership of
LafargeHolcim with Wolfgang Reitzle as statutory Chairman of the
board of directors and Eric Olsen as CEO.
* Swiss Exchange SIX said Sunrise shares would
replace Meyer Burger in the SMIM index basket. The indices will
be adjusted on Sept. 18 after the market closes. The adjustment
takes effect on Sept. 21.
* EMS Chemie Holding posted half-year consolidated
net sales in Swiss Francs of 969 million Swiss francs ($1.02
billion), 3 percent lower than in the previous year. For 2015 it
continues to expect net sales in Swiss Francs to be slightly
below the previous year due to currency effects, but now
forecasts operating income in Swiss Francs slightly above the
previous year.
* Siegfried and Celgene established a
long-term cooperation agreement. It replaces an agreement signed
in 2006 and includes the acquisition of a production building in
Pharmapark Siegfried in Zofingen.
* Implenia said it had won a major total contractor
order for the "PONT-ROUGE" development in Geneva. SBB Immobilien
AG is investing 250 million francs in the first phase of the
construction project, Implenia said.
* Georg Fischer said it is entering the industrial
3D printing business with a strategic cooperation agreement
between the group's machining solutions division and EOS.
* SIX Exchange Regulation said it is opening an
investigation against Accu Holding AG regarding a
potential violation of reporting obligations.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9459 Swiss francs)
