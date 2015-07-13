Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 13

ZURICH, July 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,115 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
ROCHE
The Swiss drugmaker said a study showed the investigational
immunotherapy atezolizumab from its Genentech unit shrank
tumours in people with a specific type of bladder cancer.
For more click on
HOLCIM
The Swiss cement maker said it had completed its merger with
French partner Lafarge. The new LafargeHolcim shares
will be traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Euronext in Paris
from July 14. LafargeHolcim will re-open the public exchange
offer to give the remaining Lafarge shareholders the opportunity
to also tender their shares. The new offer period starts on July
15 and lasts until July 28.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sunrise Communications reported the death of Dr
Dominik Koechlin, the company's chairman.
* DKSH said half-year profit after tax rose 15.5
percent to 105.9 million Swiss francs ($112.59 million) and
announced restructuring plans.
* LifeWatch AG said it had signed an agreement to
enter the Turkish market with its cardiac monitoring business.
* Meyer Burger subsidiary Muegge GmbH has acquired
microwave technology specialist Gerling Applied Engineering,
which in 2014 generated sales of around $2 million. The parties
agreed to maintain confidentiality concerning the purchase
price.
* Siegfried Group said German antitrust authorities
had no reservations concerning its acquisition of three BASF
sites.
ECONOMY
SNB sight deposits data due at 0700 GMT
($1 = 0.9406 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)