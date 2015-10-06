Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 6

(Adds opening indication)

ZURICH Oct 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up percent 0.2 percent at 8755 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

The U.S. state of Connecticut's highest court made it easier for private sector workers to bring whistleblower claims against their employers without fear of retaliation, ruling in a case brought by a former UBS real estate executive.

A former Swiss banker at UBS who pleaded guilty to aiding Americans hide money from U.S. tax authorities was sentenced to five years probation and fined $150,000 in a West Palm Beach federal court.

BANKS

New York's banking regulator has questioned dozens of traders and executives at Credit Suisse Group AG, Barclays, Deutsche Bank and other banks about whether their electronic foreign exchange trading platforms were rigged, according to a person familiar with the matter.

ROCHE

The drugmaker said final survival data from a Phase III clinical trial showed the Cotellic drug used in combination with Zelboraf helped people with previously untreated BRAF V600 mutation-positive advanced melanoma live significantly longer compared to Zelboraf alone.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Forbo Holding offered to repurchase up to 5 percent of its share capital) at a fixed price of 1,100 Swiss francs as part of its current share buyback programme. Trading on the second trading line has been suspended for the duration of the offer from Oct 6 to 19.

* Southeastern Asset Management reaffirmed its support for Sika's management and independent board of directors following demands by Schenker-Winkler-Holding to remove board members. Southeastern Asset Management said it owns just under 4 percent of the share capital1 in Sika AG.

ECONOMY

CPI data for September due at 0715 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)