Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 6

ZURICH Oct 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening up percent 0.2 percent at 8755 points on
Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
. The following are some of the main factors expected
to affect Swiss stocks:
UBS
The U.S. state of Connecticut's highest court made it easier
for private sector workers to bring whistleblower claims against
their employers without fear of retaliation, ruling in a case
brought by a former UBS real estate executive.
A former Swiss banker at UBS who pleaded guilty to aiding
Americans hide money from U.S. tax authorities was sentenced to
five years probation and fined $150,000 in a West Palm Beach
federal court.
BANKS
New York's banking regulator has questioned dozens of
traders and executives at Credit Suisse Group AG,
Barclays, Deutsche Bank and other banks about
whether their electronic foreign exchange trading platforms were
rigged, according to a person familiar with the matter.
ROCHE
The drugmaker said final survival data from a Phase III
clinical trial showed the Cotellic drug used in combination with
Zelboraf helped people with previously untreated BRAF V600
mutation-positive advanced melanoma live significantly longer
compared to Zelboraf alone.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Forbo Holding offered to repurchase up to 5
percent of its share capital) at a fixed price of 1,100 Swiss
francs as part of its current share buyback programme. Trading
on the second trading line has been suspended for the duration
of the offer from Oct 6 to 19.
* Southeastern Asset Management reaffirmed its support for
Sika's management and independent board of directors
following demands by Schenker-Winkler-Holding to remove board
members. Southeastern Asset Management said it owns just under 4
percent of the share capital1 in Sika AG.
ECONOMY
CPI data for September due at 0715 GMT
