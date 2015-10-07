Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 7

ZURICH Oct 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,776 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SWISSCOM

A Swiss court has upheld a 2009 ruling against Swisscom by Switzerland's competition commission for anti-competitive behaviour in its broadband internet business, but has reduced the size of the fine.

CREDIT SUISSE

Morgan Stanley has appointed long-time Credit Suisse Group AG technology banker Anthony Armstrong to help lead its global technology mergers and acquisitions group, according to a Morgan Stanley memo seen by Reuters.

Credit Suisse has hired former Standard Chartered banker Richard Kao for its greater China corporate finance team, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. The bank has also hired Alain Lam as its head of technology for Asia from Morgan Stanley, the source said, declining to be identified because the hires are not yet public.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* The Warsaw Stock Exchange management board resolved to admit Credit Suisse International to operate on the exchange as an exchange member with the scope of operation in trading in derivative instruments on its own account and on client's account.

* Nestle's Nespresso capsule coffee business announced the launch of the first ever coffee to be exported from the new country of South Sudan.

* Lonza and Benitec Biopharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, said that they had entered into a manufacturing services agreement to develop a scalable manufacturing process for Benitec's ddRNAi-based, Adeno-Associated Virus-delivered products intended for therapeutic use in humans.

* Givaudan officially opened its new fragrance centre and production hub in Singapore.

* Mobimo Holding AG signed an agreement with Dual Holding SA, Fribourg, under which it is acquiring its majority stake of 73 percent in Dual Real Estate Investment.

* Molecular Partners said it received the European Biotechnica Award for 2015.

* Datacolor announced the introduction of the new Datacolor 800 and 500 series of spectrophotometers.

ECONOMY

SNB foreign exchange reserves for September due at 0700 GMT

