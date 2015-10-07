Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 7

ZURICH Oct 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,776 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
SWISSCOM
A Swiss court has upheld a 2009 ruling against Swisscom by
Switzerland's competition commission for anti-competitive
behaviour in its broadband internet business, but has reduced
the size of the fine.
For more click on
CREDIT SUISSE
Morgan Stanley has appointed long-time Credit Suisse
Group AG technology banker Anthony Armstrong to help lead its
global technology mergers and acquisitions group, according to a
Morgan Stanley memo seen by Reuters.
Credit Suisse has hired former Standard Chartered banker
Richard Kao for its greater China corporate finance team, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Wednesday. The bank has also hired Alain Lam as its head of
technology for Asia from Morgan Stanley, the source said,
declining to be identified because the hires are not yet public.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* The Warsaw Stock Exchange management board resolved to
admit Credit Suisse International to operate on the
exchange as an exchange member with the scope of operation in
trading in derivative instruments on its own account and on
client's account.
* Nestle's Nespresso capsule coffee business
announced the launch of the first ever coffee to be exported
from the new country of South Sudan.
* Lonza and Benitec Biopharma, a clinical stage
biotechnology company, said that they had entered into a
manufacturing services agreement to develop a scalable
manufacturing process for Benitec's ddRNAi-based,
Adeno-Associated Virus-delivered products intended for
therapeutic use in humans.
* Givaudan officially opened its new fragrance
centre and production hub in Singapore.
* Mobimo Holding AG signed an agreement with Dual
Holding SA, Fribourg, under which it is acquiring its majority
stake of 73 percent in Dual Real Estate Investment.
* Molecular Partners said it received the European
Biotechnica Award for 2015.
* Datacolor announced the introduction of the new
Datacolor 800 and 500 series of spectrophotometers.
ECONOMY
SNB foreign exchange reserves for September due at 0700 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)