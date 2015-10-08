Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 8

ZURICH Oct 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8647 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
. The following are some of the main factors expected
to affect Swiss stocks:
ROCHE
Scientists still don't know if two commonly used flu drugs
-- Roche's Tamiflu and GlaxoSmithKline's Relenza -- really work
in seasonal or pandemic flu outbreaks and say robust clinical
trials are urgently needed to find out.
U.S. oncologists, aware that patients are paying more of the
costs of expensive cancer drugs, are increasingly declining to
prescribe medicines that have scant or no effect, even as a last
resort.
NOVARTIS
Long-term efficacy of the Gilenya drug was reinforced by new
'no evidence of disease activity' (NEDA-4) analysis in multiple
sclerosis patients over seven years, the company said.
ABB
Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer told German newspaper FAZ
that a sale of its power grids business was not definite. ABB
has said it was conducting a strategic review of the business.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* BB Biotech said it swung to a preliminary
third-quarter loss of 575 million Swiss francs ($592 million),
bringing nine-month net profit to 141 million.
* Final results of a tender confirmed that Renova will hold
a 62.86 percent stake in Sulzer following completion of
the transaction. Antitrust applications will be submitted in
South Africa, the United States, Russia and Germany. Settlement
of the tender offer is expected in mid-December 2015.
* Shareholders of EFG International AG approved the
proposal of the board of directors and elected Susanne
Brandenberger as a new member of the board of directors.
* Lifewatch said Antoine Huber had informed it he
will not seek re-election to the board of directors at the
annual meeting in 2016.
* Therametrics said it had approved a comprehensive
restructuring plan designed to rapidly reduce the cash needs of
the group. "In the event the company fails to secure the
financial resources necessary to carry out this plan within the
above mentioned (Oct 16) deadline, the board of directors will
consider its remaining options, which include the winding down
of operations and, as a last resort, bankruptcy," it said.
ECONOMY
The unadjusted jobless rate in September held steady at 3.2
percent.
($1 = 0.9717 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)