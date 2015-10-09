Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 9

ZURICH Oct 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.8 percent higher at 8,745 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
ROCHE
Roche's big new drug hope ocrelizumab cut multiple sclerosis
relapses by nearly 50 percent compared with the older product
Rebif in two large clinical trials, underscoring its potential
in the main relapsing form of the disease.
CREDIT SUISSE
After the Financial Times on Thursday reported that Credit
Suisse was planning to tap investors for a "substantial" capital
raising, the Swiss bank said it was still evaluating strategic
options as well as its capital usage and
requirements.
GIVAUDAN
The Swiss flavours and fragrance maker maintained its
financial targets for the five years ending 2015 as currency
effects erased gains made in the first nine months. Shares were
seen opening up 2.7 percent in premarket indicators at
0611 GMT.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* SGS said it had entered into final negotiations
to acquire the assets of Bateman Projects, the mining
engineering and project management operations owned by Tenova
and headquartered in South Africa. The business
employs 250 experts and staff and has generated revenues in
excess of 30 million euros in the latest financial year.
* Gottex Fund Management appointed Pierre Udriot as
chief financial officer for the group. He will join Gottex on
Nov. 16.
* Implenia noted the Zurich District Court has in
the first instance rejected its claim for around 23 million
Swiss francs in the case about outstanding payments for
subsequent alterations requested during the building of the
Letzigrund Stadium. The firm is considering its next steps in
the case.
* Fundamental Real Estate AG said the roughly 36.8
million Swiss franc net proceeds of its capital raising program
will be used to expand its real estate portfolio.
ECONOMY
