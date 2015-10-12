Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 12

ZURICH Oct 12 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.22 percent higher at 8699 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The world's biggest cement maker said it had hired Ron Wirahadiraksa from Philips as its new chief financial officer. Wirahadiraksa replaces outgoing LafargeHolcim CFO Thomas Aebischer.

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank could cut up to 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.08 billion) in costs as part of a revamp that new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam will unveil this month, the Schweiz am Sonntag paper reported. Without naming its sources, the Sunday paper said heads of big departments had been told to slash spending by 7 to 10 percent, which extrapolated to the group would mean savings of 1.5 billion to 2 billion francs.

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker will invest up to an extra $15 million in Gamida Cell, an Israeli developer of stem cell therapies, Gamida said. Novartis last year invested $35 million in the company for a 15 percent stake, in a deal that could reach $600 million if Novartis exercises a buyout option that expires in 2016.

CLARIANT

The specialty chemicals group expects biofuels to get a boost from the scandal surrounding Volkswagen's manipulation of diesel motor emissions tests, Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann told a German newspaper.

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

Switzerland's central bank sees a low risk of a negative price and wage spiral and is hopeful that a recent "slight" depreciation in the franc currency will continue, Chairman Thomas Jordan told Reuters.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said it has been awarded a 5-year contract by the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment in the Netherlands for implementation of its cobasÂ HPV Test as the first-line, primary screening test in the national cervical cancer screening program. Roche said that makes the Netherlands the first country with an organized cervical screening program to fully transition from the Pap test to primary HPV screening.

* Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. said Health Canada approved its drug Zevtera for the treatment of patients 18 years of age and older with hospital-acquired pneumonia, excluding ventilator-associated pneumonia, and for the treatment of community-acquired pneumonia.

ECONOMY

