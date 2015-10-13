Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 13

ZURICH Oct 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.07 percent higher at 8712 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
SONOVA
The world's largest maker of hearing aids will hold its
annual investor day beginning 0630 GMT Tuesday at its
headquarters in Staefa, Switzerland. Slides will be available on
the company website as of 0700 GMT.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Logistics company Kuehne und Nagel International AG
increased nine-month earnings by 6.7 percent in 2015
to 512 million Swiss francs ($531.84 million) despite negative
currency effects of 7.5 percent, the group said. The sea freight
business grew its U.S. imports from Europe and Asia, increasing
that business's EBIT by 11.7 percent.
* VP Bank AG is carrying out a second share buy-back
from October 15 through October 28. The bank will repurchase a
maximum of nearly 300,000 shares at 82 francs per share, which
it will use for future acquisitions or treasury management
purposes.
* Bossard Holding AG saw a 5.9 percent sales
increase in the first nine months thanks to acquisitions in the
United States and Europe; without acquisitions, sales totalled
449.4 million, down 4.5 percent.
* Steel producer Schmolz und Bickenbach AG cut its
full-year EBITDA forecast to 160-180 million euros
($181.92-$204.66 million) on the expectation that weak demand
from the oil and gas industry will not let up this year. The
company sees worse results for the second half after raw
material prices slid and orders declined through August.
* SE Swiss Estates AG will distribute a total of
682,870 Swiss francs in participation certificates, following
through on the nominal value reduction decided during its
general meeting on June 4.
* Addex Therapeutics Ltd said its ADX71441
demonstrated robust efficacy in multiple preclinical models of
alcohol use disorder. In these models, carried out in
collaboration with the U.S. National Institute on Alcohol Abuse
and Alcoholism, ADX71441 reduced motivation to consume alcohol
in both normal and alcohol-dependent rats.
* Partners Group Holding AG has exited an
investment in the Swedish Securitas Direct Verisure Group, the
investment manager said. Subject to customary regulatory
requirements and approvals, the transaction is expected to
provide a money multiple of around 1.5x to Partners Group's
clients, the group said.
* BV Holding AG saw net profits of 18.96 million
franc in the first nine months.
ECONOMY
Swiss producer/import prices for September at 0715 GMT
