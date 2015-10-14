Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 14

ZURICH Oct 14 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,614 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
UBS
The biggest Swiss bank will pay $19.5 million to settle
civil charges alleging the bank made false statements to U.S.
investors in its offering documents for complex structured notes
tied to a proprietary foreign currency index, U.S. regulators
said on Tuesday.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse wrote to international banks this
week inviting them to apply for a mandate for the Swiss bank's
rumoured capital increase, German newspaper Handelsblatt
reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
SYNGENTA
The company has withdrawn two applications for genetically
modified products in the European Union following a
re-evaluation of their commercial potential, a spokeswoman said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swatch has launched a watch in China which users
can use to pay for purchases, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* Bobst Group said it will exercise before the end
of the year its option to purchase from Gary Tseng the remaining
35 percent of Gordon Ltd shares, the Hong Kong-based holding
company of Shanghai Eternal Machinery. Gary Tseng will remain
managing director in charge of operations.
ECONOMY
Swiss ZEW investor sentiment is expected at 0900
GMT.
