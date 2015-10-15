Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 15

ZURICH Oct 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,583 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
SYNGENTA
Third-quarter sales at Swiss agricultural chemicals group
Syngenta AG fell 12 percent year on year to $2.62 billion, it
said on Thursday, missing market expectations. Shares were seen
opening down 0.9 percent in premarket indicators.
NESTLE
Nine-month sales on Friday seen down 0.5 percent - poll
JULIUS BAER
A dozen officials at FIFA, the world soccer body shaken by
corruption investigations in the United States and Switzerland,
had accounts at Swiss private bank Baer, the Handelszeitung
paper reported without citing its sources.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said Kenya is the first country to
launch 'Novartis Access', expanding affordable treatment options
against chronic diseases.
* Basilea signed an exclusive distribution
agreement for Zevtera (ceftobiprole medocaril) in the Middle
East and North Africa with Hikma Pharmaceuticals LLC.
* Dufry will own 93.45 percent of World Duty Free
according to definitive results of a tender offer for a
minority stake. It said 77.6 million ordinary shares of WDF were
tendered, equal to approximately 30.48 percent of the share
capital, for a total consideration of 795.2 million
euros.
* Sulzer said order intake on a currency-adjusted
basis increased by 3 percent in the first nine months of the
year. It now expects operational EBITA to decrease in the range
of 10-15 percent compared to 2014 on a currency-adjusted basis.
As part of its ongoing restructuring programme, Sulzer announced
the closure of its Pumps Equipment manufacturing plant in
Brookshire, TX, USA, and is also considering closing its foundry
in Kotka, Finland.
* S H L Telemedicine said it was informed by
Shanghai Jiuchuan Investment that, despite its efforts, the
relevant authorities of the People's Republic of China have not
yet approved the transactions contemplated under the agreement
and plan of merger dated as of July 24.
* Helvetia exercised its call option on its
callable undated subordinated bond with a total volume of 300
million Swiss francs ($316.16 million) and a fixed coupon of
4.75 percent p.a.
* Castle Private Equity gave result of the early
termination of the share buyback progamme. It purchased
5,120,500 of its registered shares, corresponding to 15.3
percent of the current outstanding share capital and voting
rights.
* Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers plans to
acquire Swiss bottle manufacturer SIGG.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9489 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)