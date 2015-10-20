Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 20

ZURICH Oct 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,724 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.
ACTELION
The biotech company raised its full-year earnings forecast
as sales of its new drug to treat pulmonary arterial
hypertension beat analysts' expectations, the company said in a
statement on Tuesday. Nine-month net income was 452 million
Swiss francs ($472.80 million), down from 566 million francs for
the same period last year.
For more click on
UBS
UBS isn't worried about Switzerland's upcoming increase of
capital reserve requirements, chairman Axel Weber said. "I'm
confident that UBS, with its good foundation, will fulfil future
standards, as long as these are reasonable and proportionate,"
he told German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Reiter Hold AG will cut more than 200 full-time
and temporary positions out of a total of 855 jobs at its
Winterthur site.
* GAM Holding AG saw a 1.5 percent drop in
assets under management in its Investment Management arm due to
negative market performance to 72.4 billion Swiss francs from
73.5 billion at the end of June. In its Private Labelling arm,
it managed 7.1 percent fewer assets since June after losing a
mandate.
* Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG saw
consolidated profit of 69.3 million Swiss francs in the first
nine months, inching up from 69.2 million a year ago. Adjusted
for currency factors, consolidated profit was up 9.5 percent at
75.8 million francs.
* Peach Property Group AG is examining options to
refinance existing corporate bond as well as to generate
additional funds for a further expansion of its investment
portfolio.
* Flooring maker Forbo Holding AG has concluded its
fixed-share buy-back made on October 6.
* Gategroup Holding AG has refinanced its 6.75
percent coupon credit facility, cutting costs by more than 10
million Swiss francs ($10.46 million).
* Temenos is slated to report third-quarter
earnings.
ECONOMY
* Swiss trade data published 0600 GMT
($1 = 0.9560 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)