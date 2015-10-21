Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 21

ZURICH Oct 21The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.35 percent higher at 8,681 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank on Wednesday announced plans for two capital
increases to raise just over 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.28
billion), as well as a raft of changes to its top management and
a partial flotation of its Swiss universal bank.
It posted third quarter net profit of 779 million Swiss
francs, compared with a predicted 921 million francs in a
Reuters poll.
SYNGENTA
Chief Executive Mike Mack will be stepping down from his
role at the helm of the company, Syngenta said. Chief Financial
Officer John Ramsay will be appointed interim CEO until a new
Chief Executive is appointed.
ABB
The power grids maker on Wednesday posted a
better-than-expected third-quarter net profit of $577 million as
the company cut costs to offset sluggish business with oil and
gas customers and slowing growth in China. Analysts had expected
net profit to fall 28 percent to $527 million.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said it broadened its immuno-oncology
pipeline with the acquisition of Admune Therapeutics and
licensing agreements with Xoma and Palobiofarma. Palobiofarma, a
Spanish biotech, said separately it entered into a $15 million
licensing agreement with the Swiss company.
* Gurit Holding said on Tuesday that it expects to
generate net sales of around 350 million Swiss francs ($366.42
million) and an operating profit margin within company's
reported mid-term target of 8 to 10 percent.
* Temenos Group on Tuesday reported third-quarter
revenue of $145 million versus $113.7 million a year ago. The
company also reaffirmed its outlook for 2015.
* Inficon Holding AG slightly reduced its 2015
guidance to $280 million - $ 290 million from a previous $300
million as net profit slipped to $9.4 million in the third
quarter, down from $36.7 million a year ago.
* Dufry purchased more shares of the Italian World
Duty Free following a mandatory public tender offer.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9554 Swiss francs)
