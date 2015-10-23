Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 23

ZURICH Oct 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent higher at 8,836 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank said it would give up its role as a primary dealer in all European government bond markets to help meet tougher Swiss financial regulations outlined a day earlier.

Credit Suisse and Barclays could also pay up to $150 million to settle 'dark pool' claims, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* An investor group set up by disgruntled Syngenta shareholders said it had welcomed more than 100 members less than a week after starting up. They comprise of private and institutional investors, mostly with Swiss or Anglo-Saxon backgrounds, the group said.

* Schindler said comparable net profit in the first nine months improved by 5.7 percent to 553 million Swiss francs. It expects the global elevator and escalator market not to grow this year.

* Basilea said the European Commission maintained isavuconazole's orphan drug status. Shares were seen opening up 2.1 percent in premarket indicators.

* Compagnie Financiere Tradition posted consolidated revenue of 197.2 million francs in the third quarter, up 0.7 percent in constant currencies from the same quarter last year.

* Mikron Holding said it now anticipates a 5-10 percent decline in annual sales for 2015 compared with the previous year due to the currency situation. It still expects EBIT for the 2015 financial year to come just within positive territory.

* Cicor lowered its expectations for the 2015 fiscal year. Due to restructuring costs, a weak third quarter and the ongoing difficult market situation, it now expects sales of around 180 million francs in 2015 and a net profit before restructuring costs significantly below that of the previous year.

* Also Holding said European authorities had approved its planned purchase of PC Factory Group, Poland.

