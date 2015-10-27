CORRECTED-Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 27

(Removes reference to Ascom after company withdraws statement)
ZURICH Oct 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 8871 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks:
NOVARTIS
The drugmaker's third-quarter core net income missed analyst
forecasts as the cancer portfolio acquired from GlaxoSmithKline
and the Swiss company's newer products failed to offset
continuing weakness at its eye-care business Alcon.
GEBERIT
The sanitary equipment maker said third-quarter net profit
fell to 119.9 million Swiss francs ($122.3 million) from 141.0
million the year before, missing analyst forecasts as the
company battled a strong Swiss franc.
SYNGENTA
Syngenta has responded to a series of complaints from a
group of shareholders who have been pushing for change at the
Swiss agricultural chemicals company.
NESTLE
Its India unit said it had resumed manufacturing of Maggi
noodles at three plants
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* OC Oerlikon cut its sales guidance
* Feintool reported nine-month sales from
continuing operations fell to 374.2 million Swiss francs from
369.5 million a year ago
* Also Holding reiterated its outlook while
reporting nine-month results
* Huber + Suhner confirmed its 2015 EBIT margin
target range of 6 to 7.5 percent
* ams posted a net result for the third quarter 34
million euros compared to 31.9 million in the same period last
year. For the fourth quarter 2015, it sees softer demand
patterns in consumer and non-consumer markets as well as
customer-specific effects influencing its business.
* Bucher Industries reported nine-month order
intake of 1.8 billion francs vs 2.0 billion a year earlier,
while net sales fell to 1.9 billion from 2.1 billion
ECONOMY
UBS Consumption Indicator holds largely steaedy
at 1.65 point in September
