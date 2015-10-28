Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 28

ZURICH Oct 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,870 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

VONTOBEL

The Swiss bank is seeking to make more acquisitions to boost its private banking and asset management businesses, it said in a third-quarter business update on Wednesday, and expects to post a better result in 2015 than a year ago.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dental implants maker Straumann and Sirona Dental Systems have signed an agreement enabling dental practices to produce individualized implant prosthetics chairside using Straumann's Variobase abutments supported by Sirona's CEREC system, the Swiss company said. Straumann Variobases for CEREC are now available in Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand, Straumann said, with other countries to follow pending regulatory approvals.

* Ypsomed Holding AG raised its full-year forecast after upping its EBIT margin to 12.3 percent in the first half of its 2015/16 reporting year (from 8.7 percent in the previous year period). The company now expects full-year turnover growth of around 10 percent and earnings before interest and tax of approximately 41 million Swiss francs ($41.56 million).

* Tecan Group announced on Wednesday that the laboratory instruments maker has arranged the purchase of pipetting robot maker Sias AG with the company's majority shareholders. The transaction is valued at around 25 million francs, Tecan said, roughly matching Sias' expected sales for 2015.

* Glarner Kantonalbank increased 9-month operating income by 6.2 percent to 44.2 million Swiss francs in 2015. The regional Swiss bank expects 2015 net profit significantly above that of 2014, it said in its release.

ECONOMY

