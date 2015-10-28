Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 28

ZURICH Oct 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,870 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks:
VONTOBEL
The Swiss bank is seeking to make more acquisitions to boost
its private banking and asset management businesses, it said in
a third-quarter business update on Wednesday, and expects to
post a better result in 2015 than a year ago.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Dental implants maker Straumann and Sirona Dental
Systems have signed an agreement enabling dental
practices to produce individualized implant prosthetics
chairside using Straumann's Variobase abutments supported by
Sirona's CEREC system, the Swiss company said. Straumann
Variobases for CEREC are now available in Europe, North America,
Australia and New Zealand, Straumann said, with other countries
to follow pending regulatory approvals.
* Ypsomed Holding AG raised its full-year forecast
after upping its EBIT margin to 12.3 percent in the first half
of its 2015/16 reporting year (from 8.7 percent in the previous
year period). The company now expects full-year turnover growth
of around 10 percent and earnings before interest and tax of
approximately 41 million Swiss francs ($41.56 million).
* Tecan Group announced on Wednesday that the
laboratory instruments maker has arranged the purchase of
pipetting robot maker Sias AG with the company's majority
shareholders. The transaction is valued at around 25 million
francs, Tecan said, roughly matching Sias' expected sales for
2015.
* Glarner Kantonalbank increased 9-month operating
income by 6.2 percent to 44.2 million Swiss francs in 2015. The
regional Swiss bank expects 2015 net profit significantly above
that of 2014, it said in its release.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9865 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)